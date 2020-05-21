Oluwaseyi Odedere, Nigerian singer better known as Seyi Shay, says her Instagram account has been hacked after semi-nude photos of herself appeared on the page.





On Thursday, three racy pictures of the singer were posted on the Facebook-owned platform and it got many talking on social media.





But reacting to the development via her Twitter page, the gifted songwriter cum actress claimed she was not the one who posted the pictures. She also urged fans to ignore personal messages from the page until the issue is resolved.

The 34-year-old singer wondered the motive behind the hacker’s action, adding that her privacy has been violated.





“I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised and my privacy is being violated,” she wrote.



Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info. I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange.Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info. pic.twitter.com/6gim1oDaqb May 21, 2020

“Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange. Please ignore all direct messages (DMs) from my account and do not share any personal info.”





The development comes weeks after Toke Makinwa, Nigerian television host, and Tacha, BBNaija 2019 housemate, called out unidentified individuals threatening to release their nude photos.





It also comes after Salawa Abeni, a veteran singer, had exposed a man who threatened to release a slew of her old nude pictures online if she didn’t yield to his demand.





