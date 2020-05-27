Olamide Adedeji, Nigerian rapper, says the establishment of Mo’ Hits, a defunct record label jointly owned by Don Jazzy and D’banj, two music stars, remains one of the best things to ever happen to the country’s music industry.





In a post on his Twitter page, the gifted indigenous singer said Mo’ Hits set the stage for the dawn of the nation’s contemporary music industry.





The YBNL CEO also said that although the record label could not stand the test of time due to crisis, its impact on the country’s music industry would continue to resonate in years to come.





“Mo hits still one of the best thing to ever happen to Nigerian music industry. Gave us good music and thought us how to carry our brothers along. Even if they never come back together, still I say thanks to Don Jazzy and D’banj rest of the team for motivating us,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Mo’ Hits was founded in 2006 with Don Jazzy as its CEO while D’banj emerged as its first recording artiste as well as co-owner.





The record label, during its active days, provided opportunity for the emergence of several Nigerian music stars including Wande Coal, Dr Sid and D’Prince.











It, however, ceased to exist after D’banj left the group in March 2012 over difference in interests. In 2015, the DB records boss had accused Dr Sid of causing the record label’s break-up.