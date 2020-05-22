





The announcement came via MI Abaga‘s Instagram page on May 21, 2020.He wrote, “The actual official real authentic verses battle between me and my brother @NaetoC is happening Sunday.. we had a great convo last night and after this we both want to put this on for the culture with other artists.. please RT share and prepare.. who y’all got?? #10for10.”Recall that on May 20, 2020, Twitter user,Tola Sarumi also known as AfroVII took to her Twitter account to ask her followers to tweet to MI Abaga hits. When Noble Igwe joked that all MI Abaga‘s songs might be hits, Sarumi replied that, “He’s a top top rapper, that’s not the question. Lol but against Naeto? 10 joints each? I don’t see him winning.”Naeto C is known for hit songs like ‘You know my p’, 10 over 10 and so on. M.I on the other hand , also has hit songs like ‘Anoti’ etc.