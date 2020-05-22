MI Abaga and Naeto C shocked many of their fans when they announced that they will battle one another on Instagram Live . The show will take place this Sunday 24th of May 2020.
The announcement came via MI Abaga‘s Instagram page on May 21, 2020.
He wrote, “The actual official real authentic verses battle between me and my brother @NaetoC is happening Sunday.. we had a great convo last night and after this we both want to put this on for the culture with other artists.. please RT share and prepare.. who y’all got?? #10for10.”View this post on Instagram
Had a great talk with my brother @naetosuperc on the culture and making sure it is represented properly with respect.. so we are proud to announce Sunday evening we go live in a 10 vs 10 all Hits vs battle to start of the series.. let’s celebrate our African music history properly!!!!
Recall that on May 20, 2020, Twitter user,Tola Sarumi also known as AfroVII took to her Twitter account to ask her followers to tweet to MI Abaga hits. When Noble Igwe joked that all MI Abaga‘s songs might be hits, Sarumi replied that, “He’s a top top rapper, that’s not the question. Lol but against Naeto? 10 joints each? I don’t see him winning.”
Naeto C is known for hit songs like ‘You know my p’, 10 over 10 and so on. M.I on the other hand , also has hit songs like ‘Anoti’ etc.
