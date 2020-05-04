Mercy Johnson-Okojie welcomes 4th child with husband, Prince Odi Okojie.Her husband took to his Instagram page on Monday May 4, 2020, where he announced the big news.“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie,” he wrote.Johnson had, some months ago, revealed that she was expecting a fourth child.The actress announced she was expecting her fourth child on her Instagram page on December 18, 2019.She shared photos of her husband, a scan of the pregnancy and herself and captioned them with the good news.“I’ve always wanted 4 but, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business,” she had said.“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way. I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed.”About two weeks ago, the couple denied reports on the internet that they had welcomed their fourth child.