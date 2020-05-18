





The popular hotelier in a message shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 17, 2020, showered praises on his wife on her birthday.“My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in Jesus name @fab_mrsgentry,” he captioned the photo.Recall that Gentry and Mercy Aigbe got married in 2013.Their union was blemished with so many controversies including domestic violence and infidelity.Sadly, the former love spent the better part of 2017 and 2018 calling each other out on social media.Back in 2018, the actress celebrated one year of domestic assault in the hands of her estranged husband.In a recent interview with Gbenga Adeyinka, Aigbe confessed that she once had a crush on 2face. After Adeyinka played ‘African Queen’ while on the video call, Aigbe said with a broad smile, “Don’t tell anybody o For a very long time, I had a crush on 2baba.”