



The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has frowned on the pronouncement of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, ordering the use of chloroquine and Zithromax as treatments for Coronavirus.





Recall that Governor Mohammed on Thursday authorized the use of anti-malaria drug, Chloroquine and Zithromax for the purpose of treating COVID-19.





He said he was ready to take responsibility for any consequence of approving such drugs.





Bala, who was the COVID-19 index case in the state, revealed that he was treated with “Chloroquine and Zithromax.”

However, NMA described such approach as improper and unethical.





This was part of a statement signed by the association’s President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, and made available to reporters in Abuja on Friday.





“The Association bemoans the rather meddlesome pronouncements by some state actors on the management protocols for COVID-19 in the country,” NMA said.





“In particular, we view the directive by the Bauchi State Governor for the use of a specific drug in the treatment of positive cases as improper and unethical.





“Medical doctors have the prerogative to use whatever treatment regimen they consider best based on evidence and presentation of the patients.”





The NMA called on political leaders to desist from distracting the health workers and doctors.





“Instead, they should encourage them through the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), incentives and communication tools to interact with peers within the country and overseas as it is customary in the world of medical science to arrive at the best possible interventions for their patients,” the statement said.