Gbajabiamila said although the day is being marked quietly across the globe as a result of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much to remember about the sacrifices made by Nigerian workers.Gbajabiamila, in a statement marking the Workers’ Day signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, commended Nigerian workers for their commitment and dedication to work over the years, which he said has shaped the country tremendously.The Speaker, however, called on Nigerian workers to be more productive now and always, saying no matter what was achieved before now must be sustained and improved upon.“I want to salute the courage of Nigerian workers, who have over the years given their best to their work. Indeed Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you.“I urge the Nigerian workers to redouble their efforts at this time of our national development. They must continue to put in their best in the work that they do for the betterment of the country,” Gbajabiamila said.