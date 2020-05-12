Mauritius has officially become coronavirus-free with no active case for the past 15 days.According to the country’s ministry of health 322 people had recovered out of the 332 confirmed cases, while 10 people died, meaning there are no active cases.The Ministry further stated that May 11, 2020, marked the fifteenth consecutive day that no new case was recorded in the country.However, It stated that a lockdown still remains in place to contain any possible spread of the virus.Mauritius is now the second African country to be declared virus-free status after fighting the deadly infection.According to the data from John Hopkins University, as of May 12, 2020, Africa’s sole virus-free nation is Mauritius, while Lesotho is the sole African country yet to record a case.





