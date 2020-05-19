



Boko Haram insurgents are currently attacking residents of Dapchi, a town in Busari local government of Yobe state.





The insurgents were said to have invaded the town in gun trucks around 7pm on Monday.





Bala Bukar, a resident said that the attackers have torched many houses while many people have taken cover in a nearby bush.





Bukar said an air force jets was deployed in the town and that the military is making efforts to repel the attack.





“The military and the insurgents are currently in a hot exchange of fire. Right now as I am talking to you, they are throwing bombs everywhere,” he said.





“The insurgents are currently occupying the town. But most of the residents have fled.”





Another resident who fled to Baymari, a neighbouring community, said the house of the village head was also burnt in the attack.





He said security operatives were withdrawn from the town five months ago.





Dapchi first came into national limelight on February 19, 2018,when the insurgents abducted 117 female students in the town.





While five of the students died in captivity, all others were released except Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among them.





She was said to have been offered freedom in exchange of renouncing her faith but she refused. Sharibu is yet to be released till date.









