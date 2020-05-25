





It was gathered that the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II handed Onifade over to officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).Sources said the suspect fled to the Deji’s palace to avoid being lynched after his escapades were exposed.NSCDC’s spokesman Olufemi Omole said the defilement occurred at No 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure.Omole said the suspect initially denied the allegations but later owned up, adding that he capitalised on his wife’s absence over long-term disagreement to molest the two minors.According to him, the suspect “bought a bottle of soft drink, mixed a powdery substance with it and gave the girls to drink, and thereafter started caressing them.“Medical examination from Federal Medical Centre Annex in Akure revealed that both kids have lost their hymen.“The state government has shown interest in this case and the welfare of the children has been fully guaranteed”He said the suspect would soon be charged to court.