





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had last week ordered the DSS to pay Okolie N10m for illegally detaining him for 10 weeks after purchasing a SIM card previously owned by the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari.In a letter addressed to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the trader said a cheque of N10m must be issued to him within 24 hours.The letter dated May 21, 2020 was signed by Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, and was acknowledged and received by one Mafala on behalf of the DSS.The letter read in part, “We have been instructed by our client to recover the said debt of N10, 000, 000 from you. You are therefore requested to forward your cheque to us forthwith in settlement of the judgment debt.“Take notice that unless we receive our cheque in settlement within 24 hours’ receipt of this letter, we shall have no choice but to take all steps available under the law to recover the said sum.”