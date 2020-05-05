Hamza Malikawa, a former assistant commissioner of police, has died in Kano.
Malikawa, who was said to be diabetic, died on Monday.
Atiku Nagodi, another assistant commissioner of police, died in Kano on Monday.
Nagodi was a squadron commander of 9 police mobile force.
There has been a wave of strange deaths in the state, which the presidential task force on COVID-19 linked to the outbreak of the disease in the country.
Kano has 323 cases of COVID-19, the second highest in the country.
