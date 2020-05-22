 Malabu deal: UK court dismisses Nigeria’s $1bn suit against Shell, Eni | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Malabu deal: UK court dismisses Nigeria’s $1bn suit against Shell, Eni

Friday, May 22, 2020 0
A+ A-

A UK court has ruled that Nigeria’s $1 billion suit against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, oil giants, cannot go on because it does not have jurisdiction over the case.

Christopher Butcher, the judge, gave the ruling at a virtual hearing on Friday, setting back the long standing trial on the Malabu oil deal of 2011.

Barnaby Pace, a journalist and oil campaigner who monitored the sitting, said Nigeria was also denied permission to appeal against the judgment.


The request was denied after Eni and Shell contested Nigeria’s arguments to appeal against the ruling — though Nigeria can still seek further permission to appeal.

More to follow…





Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top