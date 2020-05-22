A UK court has ruled that Nigeria’s $1 billion suit against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, oil giants, cannot go on because it does not have jurisdiction over the case.
Christopher Butcher, the judge, gave the ruling at a virtual hearing on Friday, setting back the long standing trial on the Malabu oil deal of 2011.
Barnaby Pace, a journalist and oil campaigner who monitored the sitting, said Nigeria was also denied permission to appeal against the judgment.
The request was denied after Eni and Shell contested Nigeria’s arguments to appeal against the ruling — though Nigeria can still seek further permission to appeal.3/ To read what's happened up to now in the case check out the three days of live tweeting I did a few weeks ago covering the arguments that lead up the ruling today.https://t.co/kKfcggeTUG— Barnaby Pace (@pace_nik) May 22, 2020
More to follow…
