Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task
force (PTF) on COVID-19, says the directive on relaxation of the lockdown would
be reviewed this week.
Speaking during the daily briefing of the PTF Aliyu said the
task force would review the effectiveness of easing the lockdown in order to
make further decisions.
“We continue to monitor closely some of the guidelines we
have produced,” he said.
“You are probably aware that by the end of this week, we
will be coming to the end of the second week of easing the lockdown and we will
be taking further decisions based on the review of the performance of the
restrictions that we have in place. And we will not hesitate to change our
strategy if it looks like it is not working.”
Aliyu urged members of the public to refrain from interstate travels which he said is fast-tracking the spread of COVID-19.
“The PTF continues to see disturbing trends where vehicles
are carrying large numbers of people across state borders,” he said.
“We urge the public to please refrain from interstate
travels. Only travels that are essential or travel involving the conveyance of
essential goods is allowed.
“Movement across state borders is fast tracking the
dissemination and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. We are
advising state governments across the country and security agencies to increase
those measures and surveillance required to keep people within the state
borders.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.