



The owners and drivers of impounded vehicles during the 2nd phase of the ‘Covid-19 lockdown may know their fate on Monday as Lagos State Government commences their prosecution at the Lagos State Mobile Courts, Bolade, Oshodi.





In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, the government said it has concluded arrangement to prosecute the owners/drivers of all the vehicles impounded by the security agents for violating the guidelines and the directives given to them by the government during the lockdown.





The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangement to prosecute all owners/drivers of impounded vehicles during the 2nd phase of the ‘Covid19’ lockdown (Wednesday, 15th of April, 2020 to Sunday, 3rd of May, 2020) at the Lagos State Mobile Courts, Bolade, Oshodi.





“The Lagos State Mobile Courts would commence sitting on these impounded vehicles by Security Agencies from Monday, 11th of May, 2020.

“The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has, therefore, advised vehicle owners/drivers whose vehicles fall into the categories of those impounded between 15th April to 3rd May, 2020, to present themselves at the Lagos State Mobile Courts, Bolade, Oshodi and desist from loitering around the Agency’s car parks across the State.”