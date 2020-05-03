



The Lagos State Government has denied reports on the resumption of schools for the third term.





The Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, who made this known in a statement on Saturday said that such a decision has not been taken.





According to him, the report claimed that an unnamed ”Honourable Commissioner for Basic Education” issued the directive.





Refuting the claim, Abayomi said such reports did not emanate from the State Ministry of Education and should be disregarded.

He said there is no designation as ”Honourable Commissioner for Basic Education” in the Ministry.





“The issue of new guidelines for post-COVID-19 lockdown resumption is already under review by the state government and will be circulated after its conclusion.





“No school in the state is permitted to resume or re-open for Third Term Session till further directive to the contrary is issued by the State Government.





“Schools would not resume in spite of the announcements on the gradual easing of existing lockdown in Lagos State and the re-opening of all government offices and establishments from Monday, May 4, 2020,” he added.





Abayomi also debunked a report that the state government had banned public schools from online teaching.





“The internet-based teaching and learning does not imply a resumption of the Third Term Session,” Abayomi said.





He, however, maintained that the state government would continue to offer free educational services for school children via various media platforms, especially radio and television.