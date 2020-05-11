





Anjorin noted that Abraham is a big fat liar and the video she posted on Instagram is not accurate.The flamboyant actress made this known when an Instagram user told her she lied about where Toyin Abraham gave birth.Liz Anjorin replied saying: “It was a big fat lie.. Ile Alagbo lo bimo si, Toyin Oloriburuku omo ofo.. Oloriburuku oniro Omo Adanu.. you don’t need to try hard to impose your lies and evil act on us.. next time, you will learn how to be good.. You want to show the world what you did to my daughter before i come for you.. all you wish my daughter shall happen to your son … get a life before asking for DNA of your son…”Recall that back in 2019, Toyin Abraham slammed colleague, Liz Anjorin, for accusing her of cyber-bullying.In several Instagram posts Liz Anjorin had said that Toyin opened multiple Instagram accounts to troll her.She also said that Toyin leaked damaging reports about her to blogs.In a lengthy response, Toyin Abraham said “Why she mentioned my name, I can’t say. What she’s trying to achieve, I can’t fathom. Long ago, I bade bye bye to unnecessary drama and petty online/offline squabbles and so I won’t descend to her gutter level.”