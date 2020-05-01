



Lesotho remains the only country in Africa with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.





This is coming after Comoros recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday.





Lesotho’s Health Minister, Nkaku Kabi, in a statement, disclosed that the last three samples of suspected COVID-19 cases came out negative.





“The three samples of suspected Coronavirus included a sample from a person who died while waiting for results. The tests were conducted in South Africa and came out negative.





“The result is an encouragement to continue to comply with the World Health Organization’s and the Ministry of Health’s protocols and safety measures against the spread of the Coronavirus.”





However, despite not recording any COVID-19 cases, Lesotho imposed a 21-day lockdown.





Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, reported that the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa have risen to over 38,000 in the past 24 hours.





South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Cameroon have continued to top the list of countries with the highest confirmed cases.