



Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah, the Christian schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram has said that she is ready to have any member of the Islamic terrorist group as a son-in-law if that will ensure the release of her daughter.





Leah has remained in Boko Haram enclave on account of her refusal to renounce her faith even after her fellow 109 abductees were released to their families a month later.





She was the only Christian among the 110 schoolgirls abducted by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.





Leah Sharibu turned 17 last Thursday, May 14, and marked her third birthday in captivity.





Rebecca further expressed disappointment with the President Muhammadu Buhari government’s unending negotiation for her daughter’s freedom, which she described as “a scam to satisfy themselves.”





Rebecca said that, “All that matters now is the safe arrival of my precious Leah.”





She said she is now ready to take even an outlaw for in-law, rather than lose her daughter, adding, “You may call him an outlaw, but to me, her husband will be my son. I will take and treat him as an in-law,” as quoted by the Guardian.





