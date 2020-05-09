Coronavirus cases in Lagos may rise to 120,000 by July - State govt predicts.This was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, at a press conference earlier today.According to him, the sharp rise in cases being recorded to the decentralisation of sample collection across the 20 local government areas of the state.He added that if government had not been proactive, the state would have, by now, recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases recorded so far.Abayomi disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo have begun to record high rate of COVID-19 cases.He, however, noted that 97% of positive cases at its isolation centers were mild and moderate cases, while only three percent were severe cases.The Commissioner also disclosed that the state government is to begin hydroxychloroquine trials in the next one week.