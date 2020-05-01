The Lagos State Government on Thursday said commercial vehicles, from May 4, 2020, will operate from 6am to 7pm daily.Commercial motorcycle riders and inter-state travels were suspended indefinitelyThe guidelines were revealed by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde.The commissioner also urged passengers and commuters to always wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, wash their hands with soap under running water before and after each trip.“All transport operators and companies are expected to disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages regularly and continuously in collaboration with and under the supervision of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, in order to ensure standards and safety of the disinfectant being used.“Motor parks and garages must not be overcrowded with passengers and commercial activities at any point in time. Social distancing is required for passengers queuing to board buses.“All public buses should be 60 per cent capacity, i.e. for buses one passenger with driver in front seat, two passengers on the back rows each and two passengers for tricycle,” he said.