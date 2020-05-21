Lagos State Government says mild cases of coronavirus will now be treated at home.





This followed the shortage of bed spaces at its Isolation Centres.





The State has recorded over 2,700 cases of COVID-19.





Out of the 284 new cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night, 199 was in Lagos.





The national tally is now 6,677.





Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, sais Lagos has exceeded the containment phase now.





Abayomi confirmed that the State was now at the active community transmission stage.





“We will be concentrating on people with severe cases and isolating them while mild cases will be managed at home. Our attention is shifting to community-based isolation”, he said.





