



The Lagos State Safety Commission on Sunday said it is set to begin the Register-to-Open Initiative of the Lagos State Government.





This assertion was made by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola during a press conference on Governments’ plan towards gradual reopening of the economy.





Mojola declared that in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the guidelines towards reopening of the economy, especially religious and social centers have been developed and that consultations were ongoing with all stakeholders in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.





He noted that upon registration, a verification process would be carried out to ensure adequate space management is put in place across the various centres to guarantee that social distancing, hygiene and safety measures were maintained across all Religious and Social centers.





He stated that a committee had been set-up by the governor, headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins consisting of other Ministries, including the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture; Home Affairs; Physical Planning and Urban Renewal; Economic Planning and Budget to ensure that the process of reopening was done effortlessly.





He said that the Commission had met with various stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sector and would be engaging more stakeholders in the coming week on the best approach to the gradual reopening of the economy and registration of entities within the various sectors, adding that the process was not tedious and time consuming, and that it took into account all religious centers, event centers, gyms, night clubs, bars, lounges, spars, cinemas, restaurants, etc.





He appealed that the only way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic was through collective effort with all stakeholders and urged all to cooperate with the government in adhering to the safety guidelines.





