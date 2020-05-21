



Lagos State Executive Council has approved a reduction of the State’s 2020 Budget to N920.5 billion to help mitigate the economic and social headwinds precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic on the State.





According to the State’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, the review proposal aims to reduce the Budget to N920.5 billion as against the amount of ₦1.17 trillion hitherto approved by the State House of Assembly.





The Lagos State House of Assembly had in December, 2020 passed N1.169 trillion Appropriation Bill for the State.





The approved budget contained N457bn recurrent expenditure and capital of N711bn showing a strong preference for capital projects at 60%.

Egube informed that the first quarter of 2020 recorded a budget performance of 56% (₦163.2Bn); which in absolute terms is higher than the 68% (₦148.3Bn) recorded for the same period in 2019.





The Commissioner listed some of the factors that necessitated the review of the Y2020 budget to include fall in crude oil prices with deleterious effects on statutory allocation expectations, downward pressure of IGR, devaluation of the Naira, reduced public and private investment, Increased inflation, decline in demand for goods and services and reduction in manufacturing activities, which portends lower GDP growth and Increased unemployment.





Egube stated that part of the State’s holistic approach to the COVID-19 shock already adopted by the state government going forward included maintaining a Strong Pandemic Response, Restarting the State Economy and Reimagining the way Lagos State operates





He explained that with the Strong Pandemic Response, the state government will engender food security and safety net mechanism, economic stimulus, and ensure public safety and wellbeing.





“To Restart the Economy, we are going to optimize the state’s budget for investments in jobs and priority sectors through job creation, economic stabilization and fiscal consolidation. While to Reimagine the State Economy, we will prepare the State to operate and thrive within the new reality with digitization, business environment reforms, improved economy and diversification of revenue sources” the Commissioner added.





He gave the proposed breakdown of the revised budget as follows; the Total Budget Size is reduced by 21% from N1,168.562bn to N920.469bn with the Financing Deficit increasing slightly by 11% from N97.533bn to N108.005bn





Recurrent Expenditure (Debt and Non-Debt) declines by 10% from the initial N457.529bn to N411.608bn and Total Capital Expenditure is reduced by 28% from N711.033 to N508.861

The revised Total Revenue, according to Egube, represents a drop of 24% from the projected N1,107,029bn to N812.464bn





