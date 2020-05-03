Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, says three more COVID-19 patients have died in the state.





Abayomi broke the news via Twitter on Sunday.





Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, the commissioner said the number of fatalities in the state has increased to 28.





Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria with 1,084 cases.

“62 new #COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020. Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084,” he said.





“22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.





“This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247

Round pushpin3 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total of such deaths in Lagos to 28.





“StaySafe and always #Maskup #ForAGreaterLagos.”





The lockdown in the state will be relaxed on May 4. Government offices, as well as some businesses, will reopen.





The government also announced new measures to be implemented in the state to reduce the risk of spreading the disease, including a dusk till dawn curfew between 8pm and 6am.