The Lagos state government says four COVID-19 patients have died of complications from the disease in the state.





The state’s ministry of health said the deaths were recorded on Friday.





In a tweet on Saturday, the ministry said the number of deaths in the state has risen to 25.





But it said 22 patients were discharged after they tested negative twice for the disease.

“As at 1st May, 2020, 30 new cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,022,” it said.





“Unfortunately, 4 COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 25.





“22 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 8 females and 14 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society.





“The patients; 19 from @LUTHofficial, 2 from IDH, Yaba & 1 from our Isolation Centre at Lekki have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.





“With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247.”





Lagos has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country with 1,006 cases.



