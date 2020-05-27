





This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Lagos to 47.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Situation Report 88 published on Wednesday.According to the report, seven other states recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.Part of the report read, “276 confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours in 15 states – Lagos (161), Rivers (36), Edo(27), Kaduna (19), Nasarawa (10), Oyo (six), Kano (four), Delta (three), Ebonyi (three), Gombe (two), Abia (one), Bauchi (one), Borno (one), Ogun (one) and Ondo (one).“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.“The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT).“74 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in five (5) states – Bauchi (38), Plateau (16), Kaduna (12), Ogun (6) and Anambra (two).“16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in eight states – Lagos (five), Bauchi (two), Edo (two), Oyo (two), Rivers (two), Anambra (one), Kaduna (one) and Ondo (one).Data obtained from the report showed that Nigeria has recorded a total of 249 COVID-19 fatalities, 8,344 confirmed cases, and discharged 2, 385 patients.At present, the country has 5, 710 active cases, 3, 051 of whom are receiving treatments at isolation centres in Lagos.