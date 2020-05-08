Abayomi urged Lagosians to disregard the reports which he described as fake and misleading.In a series of tweets, the Commissioner said the reports were circulated to create panic and unnecessary anxiety among people of the State.He tweeted: “#COVID19Lagos News AlertSpeaker with three sound waves.“I hereby implore the general public to disregard the fake and misleading news circulating in the media to the effect that I have tested positive to #COVID19 infection.“It is evident that the fake news is calculated at causing panic and unnecessary anxiety amongst the populace.“I therefore urge the public to disregard any news on #COVID19 that does not emanate from @followslasg official communication channels and other verifiable sources.“Remain vigilant and continue to play your part as responsible citizens in curtailing the spread of #COVID19 in our communities.”