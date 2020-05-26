



The Lagos State Government has revealed plans to engage 2,000 teachers in public primary schools across the state.





Folashade Adefisayo, the state Commissioner for Education, explained that the aim of recruiting more teachers was to improve the standard of education in public primary schools across the state.





She stated this during an online programme, Covinspiration show, moderated by a United Nations (UN) Youth Ambassador, Dayo Israel, in Lagos.





The Commissioner disclosed that teachers would be recruited every quarter due to those retiring from service.





Adefisayo said, “The administration after assumption of office decided to address the challenges in education aggressively in 2020 but the pandemic which country’s index case happened in Lagos has halted various plans for education in the state.





“The most important aspect of learning is the quality of teachers and we did not have enough teachers to actualize the set plan for learning in our public schools.





“And one of the earliest things we requested for and was granted by the governor was the recruitment of teachers.





“We have concluded the recruitment of 1,000 secondary school teachers. And we are currently working on the recruitment of 2,000 teachers for public primary schools.





“And we are looking at employing teachers every quarter because the rate of retirement of teachers is very high in Lagos.





“The administration has granted the ministry permission to replace retired teachers.”









