The Lagos State Government has announced the death of four coronavirus patients in the State





The announcement was made by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in a tweet via his Twitter account.





He confirmed that 139 new cases of the viral infection were recorded in the State.





He said the four new deaths brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 46.





The Commissioner said, “COVID19 Lagos Updated as at 21st May,2020.





”139 new COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos.





“Total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 3109.





”13 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; four females and nine males, were discharged.

“This brings the total number of COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 662.





“Four more COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total of such deaths to 46.





”Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA is still very active, call to report any COVID-19 issue.





“Residents are advised to adhere to social distancing rules.”





