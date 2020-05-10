





He said the compliance with the use of face masks and social distancing directive had not been fully complied with and that the state had been recording more cases.He said, “If we do not see an improvement in the next couple of days, we would be forced to evoke the very painful decision of bringing the entire system under a lockdown again.“I’m aware that the Presidential Task Force has also made this point and very importantly that the continued maintenance of this ease is only guaranteed when people consistently comply. Let the numbers we have seen this week stand as a warning to all of us because we are monitoring and checking this on a daily basis.“We all must take responsibility, which is what this time demands of us. Government will not shy away from its own responsibilities.”The governor regretted that the crowds that besieged commercial banks and the poor compliance by danfo drivers violated the social distancing directive, noting however that the Lagos Bus Service and water transportation showed some level of compliance.He added, “The yellow buses scored below average but we are working with them. We are certainly not happy with their level of compliance and we are hoping that in the few days ahead we will see significant improvement.”On the level of compliance in open markets and stores, he said there was need for improved compliance with social distancing rules and other safety protocols.“I have also given strict instruction to the police to confiscate motorcycles defying this order,” he added, noting that the ban on interstate travel remained active.He appreciated the frontline health workers for their sacrifices.