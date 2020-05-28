



Lagos State Government on Wednesday, promised to deliver the Agege flyover bridge in September.





Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance at a ministerial press briefing.





She noted that the 1.5 kilometres Agege Pen-Cinema Flyover would reduce travel time for residents of Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege and Alimosho Local Government.





She said the construction was now at 50 percent stage of work.

Adeyoye also announced plans to expand the Agege-Berger road.





The official explained that efforts were on to get the right contractors for the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge project.





“It has been in the pipe-works for about 20 years and will provide a useful additional link between the Lagos Mainland [Ikorodu] and the Eti-Osa corridor”.





On the Lagos-Badagry expressway, Adeyoye said that the various sections being handled by the state government were progressing.





The Adviser recalled that the project was divided into 3 lots and that with Lot 1 – Eric Moore to Mazamaza – has been completed.





“Lot 2, Segment 1: Mazamaza – Agboju is also completed while Segment 2: Agboju – Trade Fair is at 76 percent completion. Segment 3: Trade Fair – Okokomaiko is at 23 percent completion. Trade Fair to LASU gate section is scheduled for completion by the end of the year,” she said.





