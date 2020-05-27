The Lagos state government has discharged 87 patients who received treatment for COVID-19.
The state ministry of health broke the news in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening.
The breakdown of the discharged patients were given as 47 males and 40 females.
With 3,756 patients, Lagos has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country.
#COVID19Lagos Update— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 27, 2020
Breaking!
*️⃣ 87 #COVID19Lagos patients; 40 females & 47 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society@jidesanwoolu@followlasg@NigeriaGov@DigiCommsNG@ProfAkinAbayomi@WHONigeria@LUTHofficial@NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/I0DatJHNnI
Breaking!
*️⃣The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19.— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 27, 2020
