The Lagos state government has discharged 87 patients who received treatment for COVID-19.





The state ministry of health broke the news in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening.





The breakdown of the discharged patients were given as 47 males and 40 females.







This bring the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos to 825.





With 3,756 patients, Lagos has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country.

*️⃣The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 May 27, 2020





