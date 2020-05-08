 Lagos discharges 42 more Coronavirus patients | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Friday, May 08, 2020 0
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said 42 more Coronavirus patients who tested negative twice for the virus have been discharged.

The governor, in a statement, said those discharged included 22 male and 20 female, all Nigerians.

He said the patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), eight from Lekki and two from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.



Sanwo-Olu said this brought to 448, the total number of Coronavirus cases that had been successfully managed and discharged in the state.

In his words: “Good people of Lagos, 42 more persons; 22 male and 20 female, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 8 from Lekki and 2 from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities.”



