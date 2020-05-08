The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said 42 more Coronavirus patients who tested negative twice for the virus have been discharged.The governor, in a statement, said those discharged included 22 male and 20 female, all Nigerians.He said the patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), eight from Lekki and two from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.Sanwo-Olu said this brought to 448, the total number of Coronavirus cases that had been successfully managed and discharged in the state.In his words: “Good people of Lagos, 42 more persons; 22 male and 20 female, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.“The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 8 from Lekki and 2 from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.“This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities.”