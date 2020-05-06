37 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at isolation centres in Lagos State have recovered and have been discharged.The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.It said that the newly-discharged patients bring to 358 the total number of patients that have been discharged in the state.The ministry also said an Indian was among the 37 patients that were discharged.LSMOH said, “37 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females & 18 males including a foreign national; an Indian were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa to reunite with the society.“The patients; five from IDH, Yaba, 25 from Onikan and seven from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 358.”