





According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Wednesday, Lagos' total confirmed Coronavirus cases stand at 4,012.In the last few days, the state has continued to churn out huge coronavirus figures, sending fears in the mind of many residents.More than half of the state's over 20 million populace are not observing social distancing, making flattening the curve difficult.However, on Wednesday, Lagos hit an all high 256 new coronavirus infections.This huge figures made a mockery of the 87 patients discharged by the State the same day, which happened to be largest single day discharge in the country.The state has so far discharged 825 patients who recovered from the virus since February.The State has also recorded 47 deaths from the virus.Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi had said the state would reach its peak around July or August and that by then, it might record between 90,000 and 120,000 Coronavirus infections.