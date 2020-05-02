Coronavirus infections in Lagos have reached 1,006 after the state recorded 30 new cases on Friday.

It appears the state has passed its peak as it recorded a drop in infections in the last two days.After it ramps up 87 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Lagos recorded a drop in infections to 45 on Thursday and has further gone down to 30 on Friday.As it is, the state is still the epicentre of the virus, but if the figures being churned out by Kano on daily basis continue, it may dethrone Lagos as the epicentre.The state discharged 26 more patients who recovered from the virus on Friday, taking the total number of survivors discharged so far to 225, with 28 deaths.Active Coronavirus cases in the state right now stand at 753.