The Assembly also said the appointment of the Amotekun Corps Commander by the state governor must be scrutinised by the lawmakers.A statement said both issues were discussed at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday during the presentation of the observations on the Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Law 2020 and the Neighbourhood Watch Law 2020, sent from the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.Member representing Badagry Constituency II, Setonji David, while concurring with the recommendations of the House on the issues, said lawmakers must uphold the constitution and hold the executive accountable.Also, member representing Ikeja Constituency II, Adedamola Kasunmu, said funds donated in the cause of the coronavirus pandemic must be properly accounted for.Member representing Mushin Constituency II, Olayiwola Abdul-Sobur, maintained that the donations and grants accrued to the state government should be domiciled in the Consolidated Revenue Funds and the executive must be reminded that no money should be withdrawn from any public funds without the authorisation of the House.“There should be transparency and trustworthiness on the part of the executive and they should be mindful of the funds which are donations and grants that are not budgeted for,” he said.The Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, on Monday, announced the receipt of letters from the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Onigbajo, who wrote on behalf of the governor and urged the House to effect amendments in certain sections of the two laws.The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, had committed the observations raised in the letters to the Committee on Health, chaired by Abdul-Hakeem Sokunle, and Committee on Information, Strategy & Security, headed by Tunde Braimoh.