



Nigeria on Sunday night confirmed 313 new cases of coronavirus.





The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed this in a post on its official Twitter page.





Lagos recorded the highest number with 146 new cases, while FCT followed with 36.





This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 7839, with 226 deaths recorded.





The tweet read: “313 new cases of #COVID19; 148-Lagos

36-FCT

27-Rivers

19-Edo

13-Kano

12-Ogun

11-Ebonyi

8-Nasarawa

8-Delta

7-Oyo

6- Plateau

5-Kaduna

4-Kwara

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Bayelsa

2-Niger

1-Anambra





“7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, Discharged: 2263 and Deaths: 226.”





