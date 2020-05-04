



The detainment of popular music video director and producer, Clarence Peters, by the Lagos State Police command has stirred heavily criticism from his girlfriend of fourteen years, Jennifer Alegieuno.





This happened after Lagos State Police command announced that Clearance Peters was being investigated for murder over the death of professional dancer, Love Divine, known as Kodak.





The dancer was alleged to have died of electrocution while charging her phone at Peters’ house on April 30, 2020, but Lagos Police PRO, Bala Elkana said: “It is a murder charge. We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out.”





Jennifer criticised the Lagos Police command for charging her boyfriend with murder without waiting for the autopsy report on the dancer.





Please read her post below:





It is SICKENING the corruption and laxity in the NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE!





But First, lemme start with you the ones who follow blogs and comment without thinking. That someone earns a living from breaking homes and destroying people’s reputation is something that should naturally be worrisome to you but NO, it refreshes you.





So, as Clarence’s 14yrs long girlfriend, Lemme state AUTHORITATIVELY that CLARENCE PETERS was invited to the police command, YABA and he went there willingly.





He was NOT arrested, neither was he CHARGED WITH MURDER as stated by the press statement from the police command through their spokesperson BALA ELKANA!





Just because we chose to keep quiet until the autopsy result comes out before addressing the press and of course the police report to exonerate him was signed and collected.





On Friday 2nd of May, 2020 an investigative team led by IPO, MR. POPOOLA, after the on-scene investigation was done, the body visited at the morgue, came to a conclusion they had no case with CLARENCE PETERS(who was not on the scene of the incident)





SEGUN the business manager, the 4dancers and two other members of staff of CAPITAL DREAMS PICTURES, (all referred to as witnesses), that it was a NATURAL ACCIDENT.





He wrote his report to that effect.





Events took a different turn when The DCP- YETUNDE LONGE, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again.





By the third report, then came in MR. OYE and his father Sir Shina Peters and she couldn’t continue with her foul play.





She agreed they had NO CASE with him and the rest of the witnesses. “So why are u still holding him..” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it. When she saw she had been caught, she sent them to put out a press statement that he was charged for murder. So thinking Nigerians, can someone be “CHARGED” without an autopsy conducted?





Backtrack a bit, after LD passed on, it took more than 24hrs to seek the consent from her family to conduct that autopsy. By the time the consent was gotten, due to the COVID-19 caused NIGERIAN COURTS CLOSURE, the autopsy was to start on Monday being tomorrow (today).





So again, how are we talking “he’s being charged for MURDER”??? Since they decided to throw the first blow of negativity, let’s go ALL OUT with the information. You have all been waiting for a response from him and because he chose to be law-abiding, someone who contributes positively to the Nigerian economy, they want yo tarnish his name? And artistes, everyone is quiet? Nobody is asking questions other than “how can she be electrocuted”??? Is it right? Who is going to charge PHCN to court for the SURGE?





Yetunde Alonge said if he was an ordinary person she would have let him go but because he and his parents are celebrities that is why.





Since u all seek to know of clarence “murdered” her if clarence “raped” her, why can’t you all then march to PANTI and ask your police force questions? Don’t sit on blogs spilling fallacies and stamp your imprint by commenting ignorantly.





We were going to wait for the results and her family but clearly, everyone is keeping quiet and dragging him in the mud.





I WON’T! I have NEVER kept quiet in the face of ILLS, I won’t start now.





And to CP, Biodun stay strong cos THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!!







