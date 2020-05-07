



An autopsy result has revealed that the Nigerian Dancer, choreographer, and style influencer, Love Divine, popularly known as Picture Kodak, died of electric shock.





Picture Kodak reportedly died in the house of Clarence Peters, a veteran music and video director, who is also the son of ace musician, Shina Peters, on Wednesday.





She was electrocuted while charging her phone during a shoot at Peters’ house cum studio at Omole Estate, Lagos State.





She was alleged to have operated the plugged phone while sitting almost naked on the door railings with no footwear on.

Meanwhile, Clarence Peters and his crew members have reportedly been released by the police after several days in detention, following the release of the autopsy result.





Clarence Peters and his crew members were released to his father, Sir Shina Peters at the Panti Police station





A fundraising campaign has been set for Kodak Picture by her dance crew members on her Instagram

page.