



The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has prayed for the Founder of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi, and seven of his family members who tested positive for Coronavirus.





Dokpesi, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that he tested positive alongside his family members days after his son tested positive.





He added that he and his family members were on their way to the federal government isolation center in Gwagwalada, Abuja.





Reacting, Keyamo prayed for the Dokpesi family and wished them speedy recovery.





His tweet read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dokpesi family at this time.





“I have implicit faith and unshakable belief that, one by one, they shall ALL recover and bounce back to good health!”





Meanwhile, Nigeria on Friday recorded 238 cases of Coronavirus.





The total number of cases recorded in Nigeria now stands at 2,170.