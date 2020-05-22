Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has reacted to reports that he led a prosecution team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Godswill Akapbio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.





Keyamo insisted he has never been engaged by the EFCC to prosecute Akpabio, who was a former governor of Akwa Ibom State.





The minister stressed that EFCC has never charged or arraigned Akpabio before any court of law in Nigeria over any offence.





In a tweet, Keyamo wondered how he was engaged by the anti-graft agency to prosecute a non-existent charge.

He wrote: “Even without searching on Google the cases I have prosecuted, a simple telephone call as a journalist/writer to the spokesperson of the EFCC would have duly informed you that at no time was I ever engaged by the EFCC to prosecute Senator Godswill Akpabio and I never did.





“All the stories about that have been nothing but social media nonsense. As far as I can recollect, at no time was Senator Godswill Akpabio charged or arraigned by the EFCC in any court of law for any offence.





“So how come I was engaged to prosecute a non-existent charge?”





Akpabio had lately come under criticism from Nigerians due to the fraud allegations in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





On several occasions, President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to prevail on Akpabio to resign due to the alleged fraud in the NDDC.





