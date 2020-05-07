A nonagenarian simply identified as Pa Olasupo has begged the police to keep his son in a correctional centre as long as necessary after purportedly stabbing a neighbour with a knife.
Oladimeji Supo, 37, was ordered to be remanded following his arraignment on Wednesday for assault and theft before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State.
Pa Olasupo, on the court premises, said his son was very tempestuous and given to violence.
He said, “I have sacrificed a lot for him. The court has done what is right. I am not interested in his bail.
Enough is enough. I have gone to so many places to rescue him anytime he ran into trouble. The Police should keep him in the cell as long they want.”
