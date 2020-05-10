





He also said those who tested positive for coronavirus manifested symptoms on reaching their various destinations, not when they were in Kano.He explained that the aim of evacuating almajirai from Kano was to stop them from roaming the streets.His words: “We have so far evacuated 1,072 almajirai. We took 419 to Katsina, 524 to Jigawa, 155 to Kaduna, 38 belong to Bauchi while Gombe has 36.“We are also quarantining 431 belonging to Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara. And we work with our personnel in the Ministry of Health to screen them before we evacuate them.“You may see me healthy today but may have the virus. Maybe the symptoms will manifest in the next nine, 10, or 14 days. You can use a thermometre and discover that my temperature is normal today. In the next few days, I may start showing the symptoms. So there is nothing new. It is when somebody shows symptoms that you collect his sample.”On identification of the origin of almajirai, he said: “They said it themselves and their mallam, who keeps them, said so. When you ask them, they will tell you their ward, local government and state.“They may come back but in a different way. What we are saying is we are not after almajirinci. What we are after is street begging. And that is what we are chasing. As long as we remain in charge, we will never allow begging to continue. We have to define the future of our children. We cannot just allow them to be roaming the streets.“If you want to establish a Qur’anic school, we have new regulations that must be followed. You must make provision for their feeding.”Meanwhile, Jigawa State government expressed willingness to accept any almajiri of Jigawa extraction deported from any state.However, findings revealed that some returnee almajirai protested, challenging the state government to release them from the camp where they were being kept.In Taraba, the state Commissioner for Information, Danjuma Adamu, said Taraba was waiting for the arrival of mobile testing facilities before it commences the repatriation of almajirai.