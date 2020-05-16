Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that the state may record an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases.





Ganduje explained that the upsurge will be due to the establishment of additional testing centres in the state.





The governor made the remark at a press conference of the state task force on COVID-19 at the Government House on Friday.





Ganduje disclosed his administration’s plans to set up additional testing centres in the 36 far distant Local Government Areas in the state.





He also assured that his government would ensure that COVID-19 is defeated in the state.





According to Ganduje: “We must open more testing centres in the 36 distant Local Government Areas. We will keep on planning ahead, we need to be proactive.





“We will make sure that all the institutions are put in place so that when the time comes, we will not be taken unawares.”





