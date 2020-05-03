



Isa Hashim, the traditional title holder of Jarman Kano, has died.





He was a retired professor of political science, administrator and author.





This is coming less than 24 hours after the death of Tafida Abubakar Ila, emir of Rano in Kano, one day after he was admitted to the hospital for an unknown ailment.





Since it recorded its index COVID-19 case in April, Kano has been hit by a wave of strange deaths.





The state recorded the highest number of cases on Thursday and Friday, bringing the total figure to 313 cases.





The late 86-year-old Jarman Kano was said to have died at his home after a brief illness on Sunday.





Hashim’s health was said to have deteriorated following the deaths of some of his childhood friends in quick succession.





Also on Sunday morning, Ubale Jakada Kiru, former member of the house of representatives, was reported dead.





The funeral prayer for the late Hashim is expected to take place at the emir’s palace later in the day.



