



Aminu Tsanyawa, commissioner for health in Kano state, has recovered from coronavirus.





Muhammad Garba, his information counterpart, broke the news in a statement on Thursday, saying Tsanyawa is among the 16 patients who were discharged after testing negative for the disease twice.





Garba said Abdulrazak Habeeb of the department of medicine, Bayero University, Kano, who is also the co-chair of the state task force on COVID-19, is among the recovered patients.





This brings to 22, the total number of patients discharged in the state which has the second highest number of coronavirus patients in the country.

Garba advised the public to continue to observe the strictest personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.





Kano government had refused to comment on reports that Tsanyawa had tested positive for the disease.





On April 17, the health commissioner was the one who announced that three members of the state task force had tested positive for the virus but he did not go into details.





He did not give details of the officials who tested positive.





“With a deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, I hereby announce that the co-chairman and some members of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for coronavirus,” he had said in a statement.





“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”



