Kano State has broken the record set by Lagos, as it racked up 92 new cases of Coronavirus in a single day.
Lagos previously owned that record, with 87 Coronavirus infections recorded on Wednesday, April 29.
In two days, Kano has recorded a serious spike in infections, recording 172 cases, the highest by any state since the virus entered the country.
Between April 11 and May 1, the state has recorded 311 cases of Coronavirus, with three deaths and has not discharged anybody.
There is fear that in the coming days more huge figures will be recorded in the ancient city, as the virus has penetrated communities in the state.
How States Stand in Friday’s infections
92-Kano
36-FCT
30-Lagos
16-Gombe
10-Bauchi
8-Delta
6-Oyo
5-Zamfara
5-Sokoto
4-Ondo
4-Nasarawa
3-Kwara
3-Edo
3-Ekiti
3-Borno
3-Yobe
2-Adamawa
1-Niger
1-Imo
1-Ebonyi
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
