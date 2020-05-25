





No fewer than 680 Almajirai were repatriated from Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Niger States into Kaduna, according to the state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba.The Commissioner had said over 200 Almajirai out of the 680 were discharged after completion of the 14 days quarantine period.The governor while expressing his joy in a post on his Facebook page on Monday said the Almajirai were being restored full human rights as children and added that every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education.The governor said he was pleased to see “our Almajirai children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well & free of COVID-19”.According to the governor, the next step is for the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba and her team to return the Almajirai to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers.El-Rufai said, “With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity & hope!“Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.“All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend.“That is how many of us got our education. That is what the Northern States Governors’ Forum decided. These children may the future of Northern Nigeria.”